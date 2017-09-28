Russian Agriculture Ministry sends proposal to restart import of Turkish tomatoes

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry sent proposals on a possible restart of Turkish tomatoes import to the government, Deputy Minister Evgeny Gromyko told reporters on Thursday.

"We sent proposals on a mechanism for the possible resumption of Turkish tomatoes’ supplies to the government," the official said.

Negotiations with Turkey continue, Gromyko said. "They should provide for safety and traceability but this is not in place so far. Turkey presented seven companies that can support that. We select several ones, certainly not the seven ones. We will probably continue talks today," he said.

Russia awaits new proposals from Turkey, Gromyko added.

Russia restricted deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey since January 1, 2016. Almost all restrictions have been lifted to date but the ban on tomatoes import is still kept.