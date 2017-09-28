Russian Agriculture Ministry sends proposal to restart import of Turkish tomatoes

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affairRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 18:10
Bayern Munich FC Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti leaves his postSport September 28, 17:37
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 17:08
Moscow states Kiev’s demands regarding UN mission derail Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:56
Moscow calls on global community to urge repeal of amendments to Ukraine’s education lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:36
Russian antimonopoly watchdog postpones review of LG caseBusiness & Economy September 28, 16:22
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for KurdsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:20
Russian Premier Football League’s chief pushes for reform of Russian Cup tournamentSport September 28, 16:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGAREVO, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry sent proposals on a possible restart of Turkish tomatoes import to the government, Deputy Minister Evgeny Gromyko told reporters on Thursday.
"We sent proposals on a mechanism for the possible resumption of Turkish tomatoes’ supplies to the government," the official said.
Negotiations with Turkey continue, Gromyko said. "They should provide for safety and traceability but this is not in place so far. Turkey presented seven companies that can support that. We select several ones, certainly not the seven ones. We will probably continue talks today," he said.
Russia awaits new proposals from Turkey, Gromyko added.
Russia restricted deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey since January 1, 2016. Almost all restrictions have been lifted to date but the ban on tomatoes import is still kept.