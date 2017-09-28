Putin notes Russian investors interested in Guinea

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 28. /TASS/. Russian investors show interest in the Republic of Guinea, and trade turnover between the two countries has doubled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Guinean President and Chairperson of the African Union Alpha Conde.

"Trade turnover is not great now, but it is developing. It has doubled recently," the Russian president said. "Russian investors show interest in the economy of your country," Putin continued, noting that Rusal alone had invested more than $300mln in the Republic of Guinea.

The Russian president said he was glad to welcome his counterpart in Moscow, including as Chairperson of the African Union. As for bilateral relations, the two countries came a long way in almost 60 years of their diplomatic ties, Putin noted.