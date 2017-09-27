Back to Main page
Jets belonging to VIM Airlines seized in Turkey and Belgium due to company's debts

Business & Economy
September 27, 19:56 UTC+3

The airline will not be able to carry passengers of charter flights using its resources any more

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Airplanes of VIM Airlines air carrier have been seized in Turkish and Belgian airports, head of the Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya Alexander Neradko said on Wednesday.

"It is clear now the airline will not be able to carry passengers of charter flights using its resources. Its jets are under attachment due to debts in Antalya and Dalaman airports of the Republic of Turkey and in Liege airport [Belgium - TASS]," Neradko said.

Company’s owner Rashid Mursekaev stopped answering phone calls and might have probably leaft Russia already, the official said. "I believe his is not on the territory of Russia now," Neradko said.

Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expense

"The airline owner did not come to the meeting, stopped answering phone calls, and the airline secretariat also stopped answering calls," he added.

The management of VIM Airlines is busy with solving current situation in the airline and does not therefore comment on possible departure of the air carrier’s owner from the country, press service of the airline told TASS on Wednesday.

"The company does not comment on the situation related to VIM Airlines’ owner. The management is busy with solving the existing and rather tense situation," the press service said.

VIM Airlines, the tenth largest Russian air carrier, is on the verge of halting its flights. Financing of the carrier was frozen. The company ran short of the working capital and committed a series of critical delays because of that.

