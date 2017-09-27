Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects positive trends in country's economy

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects positive trends in the country’s economy to persist in the near quarters, Minister Maksim Oreshkin said on Wednesday.

"We expect the positive economic trend to persist in the near quarters," he said, adding that the expected upsurge in lending this fall will back economic growth.

The ministry expects 2.1% GDP growth in 2017 and in 2018, 2.2% growth in 2019, and 2.3% - in 2020.