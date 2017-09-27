Back to Main page
Gazprom plans to deliver 1.7 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Ghana annually

Business & Economy
September 27, 8:32 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

About 1.7 million tonnes will be delivered to Ghana annually

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom plans to deliver 1.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ghana annually, Gazprom deputy board chairman Alexander Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"One of the most outstanding example of entering new markets this year was the signing of a contract with Ghana. The contract will not only allow the company to [sell] impressive 1.7 million [tonnes] of LNG, but also enter the market with a new package of proposals on the delivery of LNG and its regasification," Medvedev said during the Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum in the Russian Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Later, he specified that 1.7 million tonnes will be delivered to Ghana annually.

Commenting on the project to build a terminal for regasification - a process of converting LNG back to natural gas - Medvedev the Gazprom official did not elaborate on its capacity. "The details are yet to be established," he said.

The contract, which is yet to come into force after being agreed by both sides, will allow Ghana to overcome massive power outages and turn the country into a hub of gas transit to neighboring states.

The first Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum was held in London more than 20 years ago. Since 2007, the conference takes place in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. This year’s conference, headlined "Oil and gas project developments in Sakhalin and the Far East of Russia: innovations, efficiency, co-operation" is expected to gather over 600 participants from Russia, Japan, China, United States and other countries.

