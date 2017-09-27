Gazprom’s gas export monopoly status out of discussion — deputy minister

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry does not expect Russian gas giant Gazprom’s monopoly on natural gas exports to be revised any time soon, a Russian deputy energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The single export channel is expected to be preserved," Russian Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said during the Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum.

"At the moment, the question of whether to keep the single export channel is not being discussed," he said.

According to the deputy minister, the ministry will consider the matter if the need arises.

The first Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum was held in London more than 20 years ago. Since 2007, the conference takes place in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. This year’s conference, headlined "Oil and gas project developments in Sakhalin and the Far East of Russia: innovations, efficiency, co-operation" is expected to gather over 600 participants from Russia, Japan, China, United States and other countries.