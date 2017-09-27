Line, BlackBerry messengers can be unlocked in Russia — watchdog

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Line and BlackBerry messengers can be unlocked in Russia, head of the Russian communications and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are blocking Zello, BlackBerry, Line and WeChat for the time being," the official said. "Colleagues from Line visited us. This Japanese messenger requested to send requirements once again. We did so. Grounds exist to believe that their blocking will be released because they intend to abide by this law, as far as I understand from the outcome of talks," Zharov said.
Representatives of BlackBerry will come to Russia in October for a meeting with the management of Roskomnadzor, Zharov said. "I look forward to a positive result," he added.
BlackBerry and Line were blocked by the Russian communications regulator early in May 2017.