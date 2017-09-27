Back to Main page
Debt of VIM Airlines to Russian airports tops 660 mln rubles ($11.4 mln) — source

Business & Economy
September 27, 0:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

VIM Airlines announced this Monday that the air carrier stops all charter flights due to financial problems

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Debt of distressed VIM Airlines to Russian airports is over 660 mln rubles ($11.4 mln), a source close to the management of the air carrier said on Tuesday.

"The debt of VIM Airlines to Russian airports is 667.6 mln rubles ($11.5 mln). According to our calculations, Domodedovo [airport] accounts for the major debt burden; the company owes 573.5 mln rubles to it ($9.9 mln). Debts to other airports are about 1-4 mln rubles ($17-69 thousand)," the source said.

VIM Airlines announced this Monday that the air carrier stops all charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. The announcement was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and foreign airports.

Реклама