Yenisei Shipping Company ranked among leading water cargo transport firms

KRASNOYARSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company (Krasnoyarsk) is among Russia's leading inner water transport companies with the AAA rating (highest reliability), the company's press service said on Tuesday.

"Result of the ranking on the basis of the State Statistics Service's data, the Yenisei River Shipping Company, receives the AAA ranking, meaning the company is of the highest reliability. Under nine key criteria, the company took the fifth place out of 50 in the nomination "Sector Leader-2017" in the inner water cargo transport section," the company said.

The criteria included revenues, assets, gross and net incomes, capitals and reserves. The estimation was based on the European rating standard.

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is the biggest water transporting company, taking cargo along waters of the Yenisei River basin. It has the biggest in the region fleet of cry-cargo and tanker vessels; the fleet's working base is 460 vessels. The shipping company's main shareholder is the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel). During the navigation of 2016, the shipping company transported more than four million tonnes of cargo, most of which was taken to the Arctic areas, and about half of all the cargo was served for Nornickel.