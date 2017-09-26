Gazprom, Bulgaria discuss gas transit during Turkish Stream implementation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova discussed bilateral interaction on the sidelines of an energy working group meeting, the Russian gas holding said on Tuesday.

"Current and looking-forward issues of bilateral interaction were reviewed during the meeting. Particular attention was paid to deliveries of Russian gas to Bulgaria and its transit via the territory of the Republic in the context of Turkish stream project implementation," Gazprom said.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. On May 7, Gazprom kicked off the construction of a seabed section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from the Russian Black Sea coast.

The first line is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year. The overall cost of the project is estimated at 11.4 bln euro.