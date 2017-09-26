Russia, Laos sign documents on energy and transport cooperation

Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
GORKI, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Laos signed on Tuesday a memorandum on cooperation in the energy sector. The document was inked after talks of the two prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Thongloun Sisoulit, by the two countries’ energy ministers, Alexander Novak and Khammani Inthilat.
The transport ministers of Russia and Laos, Maxim Sokolov and Bounchan Sinthavong, signed an agreement on air communication between the two countries. Besides, Russian Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov and Laotian Deputy Minister of Public Security Kongthong Phongvichit signed a bilateral treaty on extradition of convicted persons.
Also the two countries signed a memorandum on cooperation in training personnel for the national system of countering money laundering and financing of terrorism.