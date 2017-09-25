Murmansk transport hub's infrastructure due by late 2019

MURMANSK, September 25. /TASS/. Organization of the Murmansk Transport Hub (MTH) continues as planned, and its infrastructures will be formed by late 2019, press service of the regional government said on Monday after a meeting chaired by governor in Murmansk.

"As for the MTH project, it continues," the press service quoted Governor Marina Kovtun. "Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stressed the project's strategic importance and ordered to finalize it before 2020. thus, all the infrastructures, including the energy and railway, should be formed by late 2019."

Construction of the Lavna coal terminal on the Kola Bay is a part of the program and it is included in the federal program for development of the Russian transport infrastructures. The coal reloading complex with the capacity of 18 million tonnes a year, a 46-km railroad to which is under construction, will be built on the basis of the public-private partnership. The coal terminal construction's investor is the Lavna trade sea port.

A new 330-kv power station ("Murmanskaya") will be built for new facilities and for better energy supplies of the existing consumers. The implementation term for this project is 2019.

A governmental meeting on development of the Russian North-West's transport infrastructures, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, discussed the Murmansk Transport Hub on August 16. The president ordered undertaking exhaustive measures to implement the project in due time. The meeting's members specified the project's financial and economic model, the list of facilities, and the list of participants.