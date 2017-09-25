Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Murmansk transport hub's infrastructure due by late 2019

Business & Economy
September 25, 20:05 UTC+3 MURMANSK

A new power station will be built for new facilities and for better energy supplies of the existing consumers

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, September 25. /TASS/. Organization of the Murmansk Transport Hub (MTH) continues as planned, and its infrastructures will be formed by late 2019, press service of the regional government said on Monday after a meeting chaired by governor in Murmansk.

"As for the MTH project, it continues," the press service quoted Governor Marina Kovtun. "Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stressed the project's strategic importance and ordered to finalize it before 2020. thus, all the infrastructures, including the energy and railway, should be formed by late 2019."

Read also

Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mln

Construction of the Lavna coal terminal on the Kola Bay is a part of the program and it is included in the federal program for development of the Russian transport infrastructures. The coal reloading complex with the capacity of 18 million tonnes a year, a 46-km railroad to which is under construction, will be built on the basis of the public-private partnership. The coal terminal construction's investor is the Lavna trade sea port.

A new 330-kv power station ("Murmanskaya") will be built for new facilities and for better energy supplies of the existing consumers. The implementation term for this project is 2019.

A governmental meeting on development of the Russian North-West's transport infrastructures, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, discussed the Murmansk Transport Hub on August 16. The president ordered undertaking exhaustive measures to implement the project in due time. The meeting's members specified the project's financial and economic model, the list of facilities, and the list of participants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
2
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat
3
Russian observers register nine ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkish - five
4
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
5
Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise to involve 11 ships, 2 submarines
6
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years
7
Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама