Economy minister believes new technologies will drive Russia’s economy

ANOSINO, September 25. /TASS/. Ushering in new technologies into Russia will enable the country to offset the negative effects from the diminishing number of Russia’s able-bodied population and will become the driver for economic growth, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.

"In Russia, the situation for the next five to six years in terms of demography is one of the most difficult in the world. We will lose approximately 800,000 people of working age due to the demographic structure. Therefore, using new technologies that increase labor productivity is a way for Russia to allow the economy to grow under conditions of a low inflow of new personnel," he said.

According to the top economic official, these new technologies will also "help people acquire new knowledge, develop, and change jobs. This whole story means a recovery for Russia. "

Oreshkin also highlighted the fact that the demographic situation worldwide is complicated, so "introducing new technologies will help humanity move forward."