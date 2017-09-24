Mortgage rates expected to drop below 10% by year-end - Russian Economy Minister

Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministersBusiness & Economy September 24, 2:38
Lavrov warns against partition of SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 23, 0:00
Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 21:05
Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:41
Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:36
Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in ArcticMilitary & Defense September 22, 18:01
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGAREVO, September 23. /TASS/. Mortgage lending is expected to grow and the rate will decline below 10% by the end of the year, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
"The latest rate is 11% but Sberbank and other major Russian banks initiated a major rate cut actually during the last month. Their rates have already declined below 10%. That is why I believe the actual rate will be less than 10% by the end of this year. In particular, this will make possible to boost lending volumes," Oreshkin said.
Affordability of housing purchases for the population has increased over the last decade, the minister added.