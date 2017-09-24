Government plans to give credits to foreign buyers of Russian automobiles - minister

Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministersBusiness & Economy September 24, 2:38
NOVO-OGAREVO, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Government plans to grant preferential loans to foreign buyers of Russian automobiles, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
"Preferential car loans, a measure that proved its worth on the domestic market, is a new aspect we are going to implement shortly. We want to do the same on international markets. In other words, foreign buyers of Russian vehicles will get compensations of loans for foreign banks," the minister said.
Manturov noted that he expects this measure to be efficient, considering growing exports of Russian automobiles.
Russia’s exports of auto parts amounted to record-breaking $1 bln, the minister noted.
The Russian Government will allocate 30 bln rubles ($521.1 mln) to support this sphere in the next year," Manturov added.