Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Government plans to give credits to foreign buyers of Russian automobiles - minister

Business & Economy
September 24, 0:43 UTC+3 NOVO-OGAREVO

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted that he expects this measure to be efficient, considering growing exports of Russian automobiles

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Government plans to grant preferential loans to foreign buyers of Russian automobiles, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"Preferential car loans, a measure that proved its worth on the domestic market, is a new aspect we are going to implement shortly. We want to do the same on international markets. In other words, foreign buyers of Russian vehicles will get compensations of loans for foreign banks," the minister said.

Manturov noted that he expects this measure to be efficient, considering growing exports of Russian automobiles.

Russia’s exports of auto parts amounted to record-breaking $1 bln, the minister noted.

The Russian Government will allocate 30 bln rubles ($521.1 mln) to support this sphere in the next year," Manturov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
2
Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministers
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
5
Lavrov warns against partition of Syria
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама