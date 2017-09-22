Grain price hike not ruled out — Russian Agriculture Minister

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
Astronauts to make quickest trip ever to ISS in DecemberScience & Space September 22, 16:27
Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in MediterraneanMilitary & Defense September 22, 16:24
Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assetsBusiness & Economy September 22, 16:09
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to testWorld September 22, 15:56
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASSSociety & Culture September 22, 15:43
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in MunichSociety & Culture September 22, 15:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GIAGINSKAYA VILLAGE, September 22. /TASS/. Grain prices may grow in view of low harvest in the United States and Canada this year, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said on Friday.
"I would like to inform colleagues that the United States and Canada will have 20% smaller harvest this year and we understand the grain price may hike because of objective criteria," Tkachev said at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
"The start of harvesting was delayed, particularly due to the weather. We harvested 80% [of grain] to date, totaling 110 mln tonnes. We can probably reach 116-117 mln tonnes of grain. This figure is real," Tkachev said.
Russia will fully cover its grain and other crops demands as of the end of 2017 harvesting campaign and will also perform all export contractual commitments, Medvedev said.
"Results are good regarding the harvest of nearly all agricultural crops. Over 117 mln tonnes of grain have already been threshed. I would prefer not to make other forecasts so far but we will obviously satisfy internal needs and perform export contracts," Medvedev said.