Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Grain price hike not ruled out — Russian Agriculture Minister

Business & Economy
September 22, 17:16 UTC+3

Grain harvest can be 116-117 mln tonnes in Russia this year

Share
1 pages in this article

GIAGINSKAYA VILLAGE, September 22. /TASS/. Grain prices may grow in view of low harvest in the United States and Canada this year, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s 2017 grain export may not meet 40 mln tonnes target — agriculture minister

"I would like to inform colleagues that the United States and Canada will have 20% smaller harvest this year and we understand the grain price may hike because of objective criteria," Tkachev said at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The start of harvesting was delayed, particularly due to the weather. We harvested 80% [of grain] to date, totaling 110 mln tonnes. We can probably reach 116-117 mln tonnes of grain. This figure is real," Tkachev said.

Grain demands

Russia will fully cover its grain and other crops demands as of the end of 2017 harvesting campaign and will also perform all export contractual commitments, Medvedev said.

"Results are good regarding the harvest of nearly all agricultural crops. Over 117 mln tonnes of grain have already been threshed. I would prefer not to make other forecasts so far but we will obviously satisfy internal needs and perform export contracts," Medvedev said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
3
Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assets
4
Russia’s Sberbank to leave some European countries due to sanctions
5
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria
6
Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in Mediterranean
7
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама