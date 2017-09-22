Grain price hike not ruled out — Russian Agriculture Minister

GIAGINSKAYA VILLAGE, September 22. /TASS/. Grain prices may grow in view of low harvest in the United States and Canada this year, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said on Friday.

"I would like to inform colleagues that the United States and Canada will have 20% smaller harvest this year and we understand the grain price may hike because of objective criteria," Tkachev said at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The start of harvesting was delayed, particularly due to the weather. We harvested 80% [of grain] to date, totaling 110 mln tonnes. We can probably reach 116-117 mln tonnes of grain. This figure is real," Tkachev said.

Grain demands

Russia will fully cover its grain and other crops demands as of the end of 2017 harvesting campaign and will also perform all export contractual commitments, Medvedev said.

"Results are good regarding the harvest of nearly all agricultural crops. Over 117 mln tonnes of grain have already been threshed. I would prefer not to make other forecasts so far but we will obviously satisfy internal needs and perform export contracts," Medvedev said.