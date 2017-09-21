Russian oil output in September below OPEC+ deal limits — minister

NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UN approves probe into Islamic State crimes in IraqWorld September 21, 20:10
Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its historyBusiness & Economy September 21, 20:07
Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:10
Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCWRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:01
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by YandexScience & Space September 21, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, September 21. /TASS/. Russian oil output cuts this month exceeded the target stipulated by the OPEC-led deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.
"We are well below, due to maintenance works at some of our enterprises, including Sakhalin-1," he said.
The minister said it was too early to speak whether the deal to cut oil outputs will be extended again, after it expires in March 2018.
"There is such an option. We will monitor and watch, and as the deal’s deadline draws nearer, we will be able to discuss this issue substantially, based on the situation on the market," he said when asked whether the issue will be addressed on Friday.
Under the oil output cuts deal, Russia agreed to cut its oil output by 300,000 barrels per day.