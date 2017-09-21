BRICS foreign ministers discuss implementation of Xiamen summit resolutions

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in a meeting of top diplomats from the BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Participants in the meeting exchanged views on a wide range of international issues, including key items of the agenda of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly," the ministry said. "The sides outlines further steps to implement the resolutions passed at the 9th BRICS summit held in China’s Xiamen on September 4-5."

"The South African side informed about plans of its presidency in the BRICS in 2018," the ministry noted. "A joint press statement was adopted.".