Production of shelf hydrocarbons to grow to 50 million tonnes by 2035

TYUMEN, September 21. /TASS/. Russian companies may produce 50 million tonnes of hydrocarbons on the shelf by 2035, Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Molodtsov told the Tyumen oil and gas forum on Thursday.

"On the shelf we continue building up the production at the current fields," he said. "The task is to produce about 50 million tonnes by 2035, while currently we produce about 28 million tonnes of hydrocarbons on the shelf."

The anti-Russian sanctions announced in 2014 have not really affected the oil production on the shelf, as may could expect, he added.

"Certain events around 2014 seemed to be bound to affect (the production amount - TASS), but I am stressing it - all the companies working on the shelf both on the projects which were begun and on the projects we only consider now, actually have not changed their plans," the deputy minister said.

As for the technologies used on the shelf (they are about 600), more than 300 "anyway are made in Russia, and more than 200 have Russian analogues, and practically at the stage of practical work on a project." There are technologies, which continue developing in Russia - for example, the "absolutely independent systems of production, end of marine deposits, or drilling," he said.

Earlier, the deputy minister told reporters in 2017 Russia will produce in its Arctic zone about 160 million tonnes of oil, and within first six months the country's oil production on the shelf was 13.6 million tonnes, against eleven million a year earlier.

Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said earlier, Russia produces in the Arctic every year 93 million tonnes of oil, and the production is growing from year to year. He said, the country's major gas deposits are in the Arctic, and the total amount of recoverable resources is 286 billion tonnes of equivalent fuel, which is 60% of Russia's total resources. The recoverable oil deposits are 7.3 billion tonnes - about 22% of the national deposits; the total gas deposits are 73 trillion cubic meters, where 46 trillion cubic meters are recoverable deposits.

By 2035, Russia may produce in the Arctic 22% of oil, thus complying with the country's Energy Strategy to 2035, which is now with the government at the stage of adopting, the energy minister said then.