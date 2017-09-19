Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian watchdog says rise in gasoline prices expected in line with inflation in 2018

Business & Economy
September 19, 14:19 UTC+3 VELIKY NOVGOROD

The decision to hike excise duties has been included in the draft budget for 2018-2020

Share
1 pages in this article

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Anatoly Golomolzin expects the rise in gasoline prices to be in line with inflation in 2018, whereas the effect of raised excise duties on fuel will not be significant, he said Tuesday.

Read also

Russian government approves draft budget for 2018-2020

"Acting alone, it (the factor of raised excise duties - TASS) cannot substantially influence the price. There have been larger increases in excise duties. Still, there are reasons to expect it to unfold within the common trend - in line with inflation," he said.

According to Golomolzin, the tax maneuver in the oil sector that is currently being discussed in the government may have a greater influence.

Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin said earlier that extra budget revenues raised from increased excise duties on fuel and diesel fuel will amount to 40 bln rubles ($688 mln) in 2018. This comes after the Finance Ministry proposed to gradually raise excise duties on fuel by 50 kopecks starting January 1 and July 1, 2018. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the funds will be allocated on the expansion of the road network, primarily in Crimea and Kaliningrad and across the Russian Federation.

The decision to hike excise duties has been included in the draft budget for 2018-2020 passed by the government, the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
2
Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation
3
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
4
Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама