Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin plans meeting with 'corporate leaders' soon — Kremlin

Business & Economy
September 19, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin plans to meet top representatives of the country’s business

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet top representatives of the country’s business in the near future, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Read also

Russia's PM: Development of small and medium-sized businesses remains important state task

"Putin is in regular contact with representatives of business associations and organizations, and, specifically, with Russian corporate leaders, future contacts are also planned, including short-term (contacts)," he said when asked whether President plans a meeting with representatives of companies and business associations on September 21.

According to Peskov, "the range of issues for President’s meeting with Russian corporate leaders and representatives of business organizations is quite obvious." "They are related to business operations, working environment, to the problems they raise, as well as to international environment as a whole and local processes in the country," he added.

"Of course, they (businessmen - TASS) are interested in what is called firsthand estimations of the current dynamics in the economy, confirmed modest but positive trends in the economy," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
2
Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation
3
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
4
Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама