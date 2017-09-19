Putin plans meeting with 'corporate leaders' soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet top representatives of the country’s business in the near future, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Putin is in regular contact with representatives of business associations and organizations, and, specifically, with Russian corporate leaders, future contacts are also planned, including short-term (contacts)," he said when asked whether President plans a meeting with representatives of companies and business associations on September 21.

According to Peskov, "the range of issues for President’s meeting with Russian corporate leaders and representatives of business organizations is quite obvious." "They are related to business operations, working environment, to the problems they raise, as well as to international environment as a whole and local processes in the country," he added.

"Of course, they (businessmen - TASS) are interested in what is called firsthand estimations of the current dynamics in the economy, confirmed modest but positive trends in the economy," Peskov said.