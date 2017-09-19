Back to Main page
All operators send proposals to antimonopoly service on canceling intranetwork roaming

Business & Economy
September 19, 12:17 UTC+3 VELIKY NOVGOROD

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service believes that operators will change national roaming tariffs before it issues orders

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. All operators sent proposals on canceling intranet roaming to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), Deputy Head of the service Anatoly Golomolzin told reporters.

"Before September 15, operators sent us proposals for changing tariff plans for canceling intranet roaming, there are two more terms with a monthly cut-off later - on October 15, November 15," he said.

"All operators are concentrated on this issue," Golomolzin added.

Golomolzin added that FAS will not extend the deadline for implementation of a warning on cancelling intranetwork roaming. "We do not discuss extension, we concentrate on the dates that we had in the warning," he said. Golomolzin added that the meeting with operators and the Ministry of Communications is likely to take place next week.

At the same time, FAS believes that operators will change national roaming tariffs before it issues orders. "We are certain that this issue will be resolved without procedural means," Golomolzin said, explaining that FAS expects operators to change their tariffs before issuing the antimonopoly order.

FAS said earlier it was ready to sue telecom operators to cancel roaming charges in Russia. FAS Deputy Head Anatoly Golomolzin told reporters, "Mobile operators know FAS’ capabilities, many of them often turn to FAS as applicants in antimonopoly cases. We are ready to compete in any court, as we believe that the problem of intranet roaming and national roaming should be solved," he said.

Earlier FAS initiated antimonopoly cases against VimpelCom (operates the Beeline brand), MTS, Megafon, and T2 Mobile (Tele2 brand) for establishing and maintaining monopolistically high prices for national roaming communication services.

"Signs of the violation were evident in establishing and maintaining monopolistically high prices (tariffs) for communication services in national roaming and in concluding national inter-operator roaming agreements on the territory of the Russian Federation," FAS report said.

FAS initiated proceedings against every operator of the Big Four on August 3, 2017.

A meeting of the FAS commission to review cases against VimpelCom and Megafon is scheduled for September 26, 2017. The actions of MTS will be considered on September 28, Tele2 - on September 29.

MTS, Megafon and VimpelCom provide telecom services in all Russian regions, with the exception of Crimea and Sevastopol. Tele2 provides services in 65 regions of Russia.

Реклама