NordStar to serve direct flights between Russia's Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga

KRASNOYARSK, September 18. /TASS/. The NordStar aviation company on Monday began serving direct flights Krasnoyarsk - Khatanga - Krasnoyarsk, the company's press service said.

"On September 18, NordStar made the first flight Krasnoyarsk - Khatanga - Krasnoyarsk," the press service said. "The new flight is the first in a few recent years regular flight between Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga."

"Khatanga is the most far-away city in the north, where aviation is the main way to get to the mainland," the company said.

The company will use ATR 42-500 planes to serve the flights twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Besides the direct connection with Krasnoyarsk, the new flight also offers to people living in Khatanga an option of using at good prices connecting flights at the Krasnoyarsk airports," the carrier said.

On Monday also, the company made its first flight from Krasnoyarsk to Strezhevoy. Strezhevoy is a major oil producing center in the country - it is in the north of Tomsk region. To that destination, the company will use ATR 42-500 planes, which take 46 passengers. The flights will be served three days a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Local residents will be able to have good fares on these routes under the program of subsidies for regional aviation routes.

Khatanga is one of the northernmost settlements in the Krasnoyarsk territory. Presently, about 5,300 people live there.

NordStar is an aviation project of the Norilsk Nickel Company. The aviation carrier uses Boeing 737-800 and turboprop ATR 42-500, specially equipped for working in Siberia and the Extreme North.