Russian government approves bill on minimum wage hike set for January 2018

Business & Economy
September 18, 16:04 UTC+3

The minimum wage will be set at $164.2

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft law on increasing the minimum wage from January 1, 2018, setting it in the amount of 9,489 rubles ($164.2), according to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Maxim Topilin.

"The government approved the draft law on raising the minimum wage to the living wage of the able-bodied population of working age. The government approved a project, according to which, since January 1, 2018, the minimum wage will be set at 9,489 rubles ($164.2), which is exactly 85% of the living wage," Topilin said.

