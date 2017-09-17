Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bagdad, Moscow resume direct flights after 13-year break

September 17, 16:38 UTC+3 CAIRO

For the first time after 2004, Iraqi Airways made a direct flight to the Russian capital

CAIRO, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Bagdad resumed on Sunday direct flights, which was terminated 13 years earlier. For the first time after 2004, Iraqi Airways made a direct flight to the Russian capital. Russia’s embassy in Bagdad told TASS the plane took to Moscow a delegation led by Minister of Transport Kazem Finjan.

A Boeing 737-800 landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo airport at 14:03 Moscow time.

Russian diplomats say, "the airline will make flights to Moscow twice a week."

"In the evening on Sunday, this plane will bring to Bagdad Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov," the embassy said.

Since 2014, the countries discussed resuming direct flights. In late August, the Iraqi company announced plans to make regular flight from Bagdad to Moscow from September.

