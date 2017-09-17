Back to Main page
Russia expects new South Korean investments in Far East - speaker

Business & Economy
September 17, 15:59 UTC+3 ASHGABAT

According to Valentina Matviyenko, the mutual trade turnover grew by 47% in the first five months of the current year

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Russia expects new South Korean investments in the Far East, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko said on Sunday during a meeting with South Korean Special Presidential Envoy Song Young-gil.

"The Far East and the Russian state program for advanced development of the Far East offer big opportunities for the investment and economic cooperation, what the South Korean president could see," the speaker said. "So, we expect new South Korean investments."

According to her, the mutual trade turnover grew by 47% in the first five months of the current year, "thus having overcome the former negative trend."

"For Russia, South Korea is a very important partner in the Asia-Pacific Region," she said.

"In Vladivostok, as you know, only recently, in early September was a meeting between the Russian president and the South Korean newly elected president," she continued. "Those were very serious negotiations, the parties achieved major agreements both in bilateral cooperation and in the joint efforts in regional security on the Korean Peninsula, which worries the world nowadays."

Russia expects a visit of the speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly, she added.

