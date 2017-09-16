Back to Main page
Gazprom plans investing 100 billion rubles in Kyrgyzstan gas projects - Putin

Business & Economy
September 16, 12:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s President pointed to the growing cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in other spheres

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest gas producer, Gazprom, plans investing in Kyrgyzstan about 100 billion rubles ($1,733,371,787) to supply gas to 60% of clients throughout the country, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Kyrgyzstan’s television, published on Ren.tv.

"Gazprom has big plans for development of the energy sector," Putin said in the interview, which was recorded after his meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev in Sochi on September 14. "I think, within next few years, if we manage to do everything what we have agreed with Kyrgyzstan’s president, 60% of clients in Kyrgyzstan will receive gas."

"Gazprom plans investing up to 100 billion rubles," the Russian president said.

Putin pointed to the growing cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in other spheres. According to him, Russia takes 23% in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade, and this share is growing. "Last year, it grew by 2.5 times - not by percent shares," he noted.

