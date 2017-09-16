Back to Main page
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - official

Business & Economy
September 16, 6:09 UTC+3 HAVANA

Participants in the meeting of the Russian-Cuban workgroup took up some promising areas for cooperation

© Andrej Bekrenev/TASS

HAVANA, September 16. /TASS/. Russian-Cuban cooperation in the manufacturing sector is developing actively, the Russian Deputy Minister of Trade, Georgy Kalamanov told TASS on Friday as he summed up the results of a meeting of a Russian-Cuban workgroup for contacts in manufacturing.

The group was set up in the format of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for collaboration in trade, industries, science, and technologies. The Cuban delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Industries, Jose Alvarez Snadoval.

In the course of the visit Kalamanov also held talks with Economics and Planning Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas, Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez, and Industry Minister Salvador Pardo Cruz.

Over the past several years, Russian-Cuban industrial cooperation has been developing quite successfully. For instance, the two countries signed impressive contacts to the tune of over $ 170 million euro for the supplies of drive engines and coaches. New agreements with Transmachholding and RM Rail groups for supplies of railway technologies.

Russian-Cuban projects in metallurgy, car manufacturing and civil aviation are developing actively enough, too. The manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks, KAMAZ, has signed an agreement worth 150 million euro on delivery of its products and the opening of a service center.

Two more carmakers, Avtovaz and GAZ are also showing interest to the exports of cars to Cuba.

Kalamanov said Russian companies have supplied a big enough number of passenger and cargo jets to Cuba recently.

Participants in the meeting of the Russian-Cuban workgroup took up some promising areas for cooperation. "We are eyeing possible projects in the chemical and consumer goods industries," Kalamanov said. "The upgrading of textile and garment factories is also on the table."

In addition, Russian companies could take part in the upgrading of electricity distribution grids in Cuba, he said.

