Bank of Russia lowers inflation forecast for end of 2017 to 3.5-3.8%

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered its forecast for inflation for the end of 2017 to 3.5-3.8%, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference.
"We have also adjusted our inflation forecast for the end of this year. According to our estimates, inflation may be in the range of 3.5-3.8%," she said.
The Bank of Russia finds that such an estimate of inflation correlates with the target that was set, Nabiullina added.
Earlier, she noted that the Bank of Russia's target for inflation at 4% or around this figure is becoming constant.