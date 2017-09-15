Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bank of Russia lowers inflation forecast for end of 2017 to 3.5-3.8%

Business & Economy
September 15, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Bank of Russia finds that such an estimate of inflation correlates with the target that was set, the regulator's head said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia passing to low inflation epoch — Central Bank

Russia’s deputy PM does not expect inflation to exceed 4% in coming years

Positive effects of low inflation may be obvious in 2-3 years — Russia's Central Bank

Inflation in Russia could fall below 4% in 2017 — finance minister

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered its forecast for inflation for the end of 2017 to 3.5-3.8%, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference.

"We have also adjusted our inflation forecast for the end of this year. According to our estimates, inflation may be in the range of 3.5-3.8%," she said.

The Bank of Russia finds that such an estimate of inflation correlates with the target that was set, Nabiullina added.

Earlier, she noted that the Bank of Russia's target for inflation at 4% or around this figure is becoming constant.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Inflation Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North Korea
2
Kremlin slams bomb threat calls in Russian cities as telephone 'terrorism'
3
Russian trade representative to Netherlands passes away
4
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
5
Russia urges UN to get actively involved in solving humanitarian issues in Syria
6
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
7
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама