Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to select most profitable route for gas transit to Europe after 2020

Business & Economy
September 15, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on June 30, that the maximum volume of Russia’s gas transit through Ukraine would not exceed 15 bln cubic meters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The route for gas transit supplies to Europe that Russia will select after 2020 will be most profitable for both Moscow and its customers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"(After 2020, gas) will be supplied via the route that is most profitable both for the seller, meaning Russia, and its customers - western European countries," he said.

Read also

Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers

When asked whether Russia plans to maintain supplies to Europe via Ukraine, Peskov said that this is a matter of economic viability. "This is a matter of not political, but economic viability, and of predictable, stable and safe supplies," he said.

Earlier the European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said that a top priority issue for Europe is to maintain transit of natural gas to the European Union via Ukraine after 2020. He also stressed the necessity to boost joint efforts to raise the energy efficiency of the economy and increase the production of energy resources.

Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom, Alexei Miller, told a press conference on June 30, that the maximum volume of Russia’s gas transit through Ukraine would not exceed 15 bln cubic meters after 2019 when the current contract on volumes and terms of transit of Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine expires. Ukraine’s gas transportation system is capable to transport up to 120 bln cubic meters a year, but in recent years after the construction of new gas pipelines transit through Ukraine has seriously decreased - to 50-80 bln cubic meters. By the end of 2016, transit through Ukraine amounted to about 80 bln cubic meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to select most profitable route for gas transit to Europe after 2020
2
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%
3
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aid
4
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
5
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch
6
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
7
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама