Russia to select most profitable route for gas transit to Europe after 2020

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The route for gas transit supplies to Europe that Russia will select after 2020 will be most profitable for both Moscow and its customers, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"(After 2020, gas) will be supplied via the route that is most profitable both for the seller, meaning Russia, and its customers - western European countries," he said.

When asked whether Russia plans to maintain supplies to Europe via Ukraine, Peskov said that this is a matter of economic viability. "This is a matter of not political, but economic viability, and of predictable, stable and safe supplies," he said.

Earlier the European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said that a top priority issue for Europe is to maintain transit of natural gas to the European Union via Ukraine after 2020. He also stressed the necessity to boost joint efforts to raise the energy efficiency of the economy and increase the production of energy resources.

Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom, Alexei Miller, told a press conference on June 30, that the maximum volume of Russia’s gas transit through Ukraine would not exceed 15 bln cubic meters after 2019 when the current contract on volumes and terms of transit of Russian natural gas through the territory of Ukraine expires. Ukraine’s gas transportation system is capable to transport up to 120 bln cubic meters a year, but in recent years after the construction of new gas pipelines transit through Ukraine has seriously decreased - to 50-80 bln cubic meters. By the end of 2016, transit through Ukraine amounted to about 80 bln cubic meters.