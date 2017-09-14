Back to Main page
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance Ministry

Business & Economy
September 14, 17:30 UTC+3

Russia and ExxonMobil signed an amicable agreement on September 12 as part of a trial for production sharing in the Sakhalin-1 project

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Read also

Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in Russia

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and ExxonMobil signed an amicable agreement on September 12 as part of a trial for production sharing in the Sakhalin-1 project, Russia’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"On September 12, an amicable agreement was signed between Russia and ExxonMobil as part of the litigation on a claim for recovery of funds under a production sharing agreement for the Sakhalin-1 project. The parties reached a mutually beneficial compromise. On behalf of the Russian Federation the agreement was signed by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov," the ministry says.

 

