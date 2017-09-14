Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government orders to conclude amicable agreement with ExxonMobil

Business & Economy
September 14, 14:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US company requires the Russian authorities to reimburse the overpaid profit tax on the Sakhalin-1 project

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Government ordered to conclude an amicable agreement with ExxonMobil on the dispute over Sakhalin-1. The government order from September 12 was published on the official website of legal information.

"To agree with the proposal of the Finance Ministry to conclude an amicable agreement in the lawsuit filed by Exxon Neftegas Limited on recovering funds under the production sharing agreement for the Sakhalin-1 project," the document said. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was instructed to sign the agreement on behalf of the Russian Federation.

Read also

Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in Russia

It was reported earlier that the US company requires the Russian authorities to reimburse the overpaid profit tax on the Sakhalin-1 project, where the company acts as the operator and works in partnership with Rosneft. In arbitration, ExxonMobil demanded to repay a part of the overpaid income tax of $500 mln over the last six years, appealing to changes in the income tax rate, which in Russia fell in 2009 from 35% to 20%. However, the production sharing agreement, on the basis of which the Sakhalin-1 project is being drafted, does not include changes in taxes during the entire term of the agreement.

Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that ExxonMobil might receive a minority stake in a major project with Rosneft in the event of a refusal of claims on the tax dispute with the Russian authorities. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich later told reporters that the US company's participation in joint projects with Rosneft could contribute to the resolution of the tax dispute over the project.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Exxon Mobil
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles
2
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
3
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zone
4
Five days after opening, Moscow’s newest park needs restoration
5
Zapad-2017 strategic exercise kicks off in Russia and Belarus
6
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
7
South Korea plans to provide $8 mln humanitarian aid to North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама