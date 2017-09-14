Back to Main page
Russia’s Central Bank to assess biggest banks for risk management by yearend

Business & Economy
September 14, 12:25 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to the bank chief, credit organizations holding assets worth over $8.6 bln will be inspected by the end of this year

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank plans to assess the country’s biggest lenders for risk management system and capital adequacy, the regulator’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday.

"The Bank of Russia will fully assess the system of risk management and capital adequacy of biggest credit organizations," she said.

According to Nabiullina, credit organizations holding assets worth over 500 bln rubles ($8.6 bln) will be inspected by the end of this year. "The remaining credit organizations will be inspected in 2018," she said, adding that the regulator would set individual strict requirements to capital adequacy if it turns out that the bank faces insufficient capital or such a threat.

