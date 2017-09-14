Russia’s Central Bank to assess biggest banks for risk management by yearend

Russian lawmaker says no plans to withdraw from Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 13:31
No precise plans on parity in Russian, US diplomatic staff numbers — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 13:10
Press review: Russia persists on suing Washington and N. Korea won't agree to nuke talksPress Review September 14, 13:00
Matilda film row is reminder of Charlie Hebdo affair — Metropolitan IlarionSociety & Culture September 14, 12:58
World’s oldest captive panda dies aged 37 in ChinaSociety & Culture September 14, 12:39
Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarinesMilitary & Defense September 14, 12:12
Siberian scientists improve polymer implants’ compatibility with human bodyScience & Space September 14, 11:42
Ukrainian court rejects Gazprom’s appeal against $6.7 penaltyBusiness & Economy September 14, 11:30
Deputy head of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service charged with embezzling $2.7 mlnSociety & Culture September 14, 10:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank plans to assess the country’s biggest lenders for risk management system and capital adequacy, the regulator’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday.
"The Bank of Russia will fully assess the system of risk management and capital adequacy of biggest credit organizations," she said.
According to Nabiullina, credit organizations holding assets worth over 500 bln rubles ($8.6 bln) will be inspected by the end of this year. "The remaining credit organizations will be inspected in 2018," she said, adding that the regulator would set individual strict requirements to capital adequacy if it turns out that the bank faces insufficient capital or such a threat.