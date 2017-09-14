Forum on innovative development of Arctic zone opens in Arkhangelsk region

ARKHANGELSK, September 14. /TASS/. An international conference Management of Innovative Development of the Russian Arctic zone will work in Severodvinsk (Arkhangelsk region) on September 14-16, press service of the Northern Arctic Federal University said, adding the forum is supported by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research.

"Key topics on the agenda would be implementation of innovations in the machinery, oil and gas sectors, in the energy and transport," the press service quoted Elena Bogdanova of the University’s Humanitarian Institute. "The discussions will feature not only scientists, but practically working experts - those who implement innovations at core industries of mono-industrial Severodvinsk, as well as representatives of privately owned organizations, working on projecting and implementation of innovations."

"The participants will pay special attention to the development of these sectors in the aspect of promoting the federal program to substitute formerly imported products by local products," she added.

The event’s participants will discuss topics related to building and servicing ships, to environmental and military security in the Arctic, to the investment attractiveness of the Russian Arctic zone, and to further development of the agricultural and timber complexes in the circumpolar territories, as well as various aspects of training human resources.

The conference organizers announce participation of representatives from the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development. The event’s partners are the Sovnet Association, the Center for Environmental Industrial Policies of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the International Union of Economists, the EnergoEffect NGO, the Eurasian Center for Project Management, the Coordinating Council on Development of the Northern Territories and Arctic of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the core industrial enterprises in Severodvinsk (Sevmash and the Zvezdochka Shipbuilding Center), 15 institutes of the North-Western branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, of the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, and of the Far East.