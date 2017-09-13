Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC Secretary General to participate in Russian Energy Week 2017

Business & Economy
September 13, 15:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Energy Week 2017 will be held in Moscow on October 3 to 7

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo has confirmed that he will participate in Russian Energy Week 2017 in Moscow, the Roscongress Foundation reported Wednesday.

"The cartel head is to take part in one of the key discussions on the Forum business agenda focusing on world oil market stabilization," the report said.

Read also

OPEC lowers forecast for Russia’s oil production in 2018

Russia participates in the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to slash crude oil production made in December 2016. The participants of the deal have committed to withdraw 1.8 mln barrels per day from the oil market versus the level of October 2016. The pact expires in end-March 2018. Currently, the issue whether to extend the agreement is the top priority of the OPEC+ agenda, and a decision is expected to be made at the November meeting in Vienna. The issue will also be discussed at the meeting of the monitoring committee in Vienna later this month. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak is expected to attend the meeting.

Russian Energy Week 2017 will be held in Moscow on October 3 to 7. Heads of biggest global energy companies and leading international experts will be present. The goal of the forum is to discuss pressing issues of the global energy agenda, define the main development directions, and search for best solutions to respond to existing challenges.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin
3
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
4
Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirable
5
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president says
6
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
7
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама