OPEC daily crude output down to 32.67 mln barrels in August

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. OPEC crude output decreased by 210,000 barrels in August 2017 to 32.67 mln barrels per day for the first time in five months "after renewed turmoil in Libya disrupted flows and others pumped less," the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its September Oil Market Report released on Wednesday.

"The 12 members bound by OPEC's supply pact raised their compliance rate to 82% from 75% during July. For the year as whole their compliance rate is 86%," IEA said.