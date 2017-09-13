Back to Main page
Nigeria agrees to join OPEC deal

Business & Economy
September 13, 11:39 UTC+3

Nigeria has agreed to join the oil production cut deal once its daily crude production reaches 1.8 mln barrels

KUWAIT CITY, September 13. /TASS/. Nigeria has agreed to join the OPEC+ deal once its daily crude production reaches 1.8 mln barrels, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk said Wednesday.

"In St. Petersburg we agreed that once Nigeria reaches the 1.8 mln barrel daily oil production level and is able to maintain it for two months or more it will join other OPEC nations," he said.

