Russian, Venezuelan ministers discuss terms of OPEC+ agreement

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino on Tuesday discussed collaboration within the framework of the OPEC Plus agreement on cutting down the output of crude oil, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a press release.

"The heads of Russian and Venezuelan Energy Ministries discussed the current status of and the prospects for bilateral cooperation and joint steps within various multilateral formats, including the efforts of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers aimed at coordinated cuts in the production of crude oil," the ministry said.

The two sides confirmed their commitment to the obligation under the output cuts agreement.

TASS said earlier del Pino planned to visit Moscow and Riyadh for discussing the new terms of the OPEC+ agreement. He told reporters somewhat later the signatories might consider Libya, Nigeria and Iran as options for inclusion into the deal on custs.