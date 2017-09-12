Russia increases import of goods from non-CIS countries by 26.5%

Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aidMilitary & Defense September 12, 13:45
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 13:28
Russia’s export of naval hardware may go up to $40 bln by 2025Military & Defense September 12, 13:03
Press review: Iran-Turkey alliance risk for Moscow and Russia as likely Red Cross donorPress Review September 12, 13:00
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 12, 12:15
Iraqi court sentences Russian accused of IS ties to death penalty — mediaWorld September 12, 11:42
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past dayMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:35
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizensRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 11:19
Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia increased imports of goods from non-CIS countries in January-August 2017 by 26.5% year-on-year to $126.986 bln, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.
Imports for August compared with July rose by 8.6% to $19.38 bln.