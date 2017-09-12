Back to Main page
Russia increases import of goods from non-CIS countries by 26.5%

Business & Economy
September 12, 12:29 UTC+3

The imports rose to $126.986 bln

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia increased imports of goods from non-CIS countries in January-August 2017 by 26.5% year-on-year to $126.986 bln, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

Imports for August compared with July rose by 8.6% to $19.38 bln.

