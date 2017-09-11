Back to Main page
Russia, Jordan sign agreement easing visa requirements

Business & Economy
September 11, 14:49 UTC+3 AMMAN

An agreement cancels visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports

AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan concluded an agreement on Monday that cancels visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports. The agreement was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

