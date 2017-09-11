Russia, Jordan sign agreement easing visa requirements

Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 deadWorld September 11, 18:05
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its presentSociety & Culture September 11, 17:27
Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in SyriaSociety & Culture September 11, 17:04
Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic islandBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:57
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:08
Kremlin brands Saakashvili’s illegal border crossing as 'political circus'Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:42
Russia and Jordan agree to boost anti-terror cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:40
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefitsBusiness & Economy September 11, 15:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan concluded an agreement on Monday that cancels visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports. The agreement was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.