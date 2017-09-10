Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss easier visa regime for businesses

JEDDAH /Saudi Arabia/, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia will discuss easier visa requirements for businesses, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday.

"We have a clear evident mutual interest in building up a regular political dialogue at all levels," the Russian minister said.

"We have agreed to develop cultural and humanitarian exchanges, human contacts favor development of cooperation in all spheres, including in the economy," Lavrov said. "We have agreed to make as comfortable as possible the visa regime for businesses in Russia and Saudi Arabia, involved in joint projects."

According to the minister, Russia and Saudi Arabia now agree time for another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the trade and economic, scientific-technical cooperation.

"We hope, its work will add to the positive tendency in growth of the trade turnover, which has developed after the well-known slump in 2016," Lavrov said.