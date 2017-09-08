Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Monument to all Russian polar explorers to be unveiled September 9 in St Petersburg

Business & Economy
September 08, 14:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The composition’s center is a bronze figure of a two-meter man dressed in warm fur clothes. Next to him are two dogs - the unique members of all polar expeditions

Share
1 pages in this article
© Daniil Butvina

ST. PETERSBURG, September 8. /TASS/. A monument to all Russian polar explorers of the past, present and future will be unveiled by the building of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute in St. Petersburg on Saturday, September 9.

Gallery
15 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos

A cannon of the Peter and Paul Fortress in downtown St. Petersburg made a fire at midday on Thursday to mark erection of the monument, the monument’s initiator, a member of the Polar Explorers Club, Igor Butvina, told TASS.

"A carving on a stone next to the monument will read: ‘To those who were the first, are the first, will be the first’," he said. "This is a monument to all the people, who share the ideal of polar research, the monument to the very idea of polar research, to its ongoing."

"Russia has many monuments to explorers, to well-known polar researchers, but till now it did not have a monument which could unite all of them." The composition’s center is a bronze figure of a two-meter man dressed in warm fur clothes. Next to him are two dogs - the unique members of all polar expeditions. The base of white granite is in the shape of a piece of ice, the man is looking forward, and the composition is overlooking the North.

The monument’s author, sculptor Boris Sergeyev told TASS "during work on the monument, I saw the image of ‘the white silence’: the space, the ice and a man among them," he said. The monument’s artist is Vasily Sukhov and the other sculptor - Olga Pankratova.

According to the chief sculptor, the figure is an image of many polar explorers. The authors had studied many materials at the Museum of Arctic and Antarctic, at the Research Institute as they added specific features to the composition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
2
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
3
New French ambassador arrives in Moscow
4
Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat
5
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
6
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
7
Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deck
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама