Russia’s Gazprom continues pre-court talks with Turkey’s Botas on gas price dispute

Business & Economy
September 08, 11:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Botas initiated arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export to review the contract price for Russian gas at the end of 2015

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom continues talks with the Turkish Botas on the gas price dispute, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova told TASS, adding that the first hearings are planned for end-September.

"The first hearing are planned for the end of September. We continue talks with partners and attempts to find an out-of-court decision. The experience shows that we often success in doing it. A number of meetings with the Turkish side are also scheduled. Let’s see whether we manage to reach an agreement or have to seek a court settlement," she said.

Earlier Deputy Chairman of the company’s Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said that Gazprom does not rule out pre-trial settlement of the dispute with the state Turkish oil and gas company over gas prices.

Botas initiated arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export to review the contract price for Russian gas at the end of 2015.

Medvedev said earlier that he hoped that the joint implementation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project would help resolve the dispute under the contract with Botas.

Botas disputes the price of Russian gas in the period from December 29, 2014.

In Turkey, state Botas receives Russian gas is received as well as private companies, which under the contracts concluded in 2013 with Gazprom receive about 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year and sell it on the domestic market.

