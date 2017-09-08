Gazprom Export expects progress in China talks on ‘western route’ contract

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Gazprom Export expects intensive talks with China on Russian gas supplies via the so-called ‘western route," the company’s Director General Elena Burmistrova told TASS.

She added that China has recently released an updated plan on energy development, which particularly implies an adjusted ratio of the energy balance components.

"The share of natural gas will be growing quite fast until 2030. That is why our Chinese partners are currently studying those plans and starting to change their energy balance. Thus, a new niche is opening for us. Obviously I hope that we will be able to intensify our talks, including regarding the future of the ‘western route’," she said.