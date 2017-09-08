Back to Main page
Gazprom Export expects progress in China talks on ‘western route’ contract

Business & Economy
September 08, 12:07 UTC+3

China has recently released an updated plan on energy development, which particularly implies an adjusted ratio of the energy balance components

