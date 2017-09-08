Dollar devaluation, not OPEC crude reduction deal affecting oil market now — Rosneft CEO

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 08, 9:14
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 08, 8:49
8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of MexicoWorld September 08, 8:45
Oil companies should place more orders with Zvezda shipyard — PutinBusiness & Economy September 08, 7:51
Russian satellite grouping unaffected by solar flare — Defense MinistryScience & Space September 08, 0:50
UN to wait for Security Council’s decision on peacekeepers in Ukraine — spokesmanWorld September 08, 0:48
Russia, Mongolia complete military exercise in Gobi DesertMilitary & Defense September 08, 0:44
Syria informs UN of breaking IS siege of Deir ez-Zor — spokespersonWorld September 07, 22:46
Eastern Economic Forum — Day Two SummaryBusiness & Economy September 07, 21:13
Rosneft CEO says dollar devaluation, not OPEC crude reduction deal affecting oil market now. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft sees a positive effect from the deal with OPEC and non-OPEC nations on crude production cut, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin told TASS.
"Of course, there is," he said when asked a respective question.