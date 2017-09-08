Back to Main page
Dollar devaluation, not OPEC crude reduction deal affecting oil market now — Rosneft CEO

Business & Economy
September 08, 10:11 UTC+3

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft sees a positive effect from the deal with OPEC and non-OPEC nations on crude production cut

Rosneft CEO says dollar devaluation, not OPEC crude reduction deal affecting oil market now. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft sees a positive effect from the deal with OPEC and non-OPEC nations on crude production cut, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin told TASS.

"Of course, there is," he said when asked a respective question.

