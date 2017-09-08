Oil companies should place more orders with Zvezda shipyard — Putin

BOLSHOI KAMEN /Primorye Territory/, September 8. /TASS/. Oil companies should place more orders with the the Zvezda Shipyard in the Russian Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his visit to the facility on Friday.

"Now it is important to prepare for solving the main strategic task of launching the production of the whole range of medium-and large-capacity vessels. A prospective plan of the shipyard’s operations until 2035 has already been approved. I expect it to be fulfilled and we will follow this matter, because this is one of the key requirements for the successful work of the enterprise," Putin said.

"Not only Rosneft, but also Gazprom and Novatek, as well as our other companies should fufill this plan and place those orders in time, and, maybe, order even more, because Zvezda has a potential of over-fulfilling this plan," he went on.

The president added that main partners should provide technical requirements for their projects in time.

"This large-scale project, important for the whole country, is on a strong track and makes progress," he said. "Nearly all works at the enterprise are being carried out according to the schedule, vessels and sea equipment are already being built."

Russian President took part in a keel laying ceremony for four multitask supply vessels that will be built at the Zvezda shipyards at Rosneft’s order.

The head of state welcomed the plant’s workers and congratulated them with successful work. Then Putin, Zvezda’s Director General Yury Filchenko and Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin fixed a commemorative plaque in one of the vessels. The plaque contains the type and the name of the vessel - the Vladimir Monomakh multitask ice-class supply vessel, the date and place of the keel-laying, as well as the serial and project numbers.

The other three vessels were named the Alexander Nevsky, Yekaterina Velikaya (Catherine the Great) and the Svyataya Mariya (Saint Mary).