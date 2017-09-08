Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister

Business & Economy
September 08, 4:43 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Vladimir Putin earlier described the project as "absolutely global in nature"

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to build a bridge connecting Russia’s Sakhalin and Japan’s Hokkaido islands is a de-facto joint cooperation proposal to Japanese businessmen, a Russian minister said on Thursday.

Read also
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city in Sakhalin island

Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island

Speaking at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on September 7, the Russian leader said the country planned "to build a bridge to Sakhalin, and to come out and connect Sakhalin and Hokkaido." He described the project as "absolutely global in nature."

Commenting on the initiative on the sidelines of the EEF, Russian Far Eastern Development Minister Alexander Galushka said: "De facto, it was suggested that Japan considered the issue of joint construction of transport infrastructure from Sakhalin to Hokkaido in the context of detailed analysis of Russia’s construction of a bridge to Sakhalin."

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday that Russia suggested Japan to jointly build an automobile road and a rail link between Hokkaido and the southern part of Sakhalin.

Alexander Misharin, who heads Russia’s rail monopoly RZD, earlier told TASS in an interview that Russia and Japan have set up a working group to examine a project of a transport link between the two states.

Pavel Ivankin, who heads the Rail Transport Research Institute, estimates the project’s cost at 1 trillion rubles. With construction works carried out simultaneously between Sakhalin and Hokkaido and Sakhalin and mainland Russia, the project may take between three and five years, including engineering and design.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade & Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official
2
Russian satellite grouping unaffected by solar flare — Defense Ministry
3
Kremlin: Too early to speak about timeframe for signing peace treaty with Japan
4
The ‘Far Eastern Hectare’: Initial Experiences
5
Syria informs UN of breaking IS siege of Deir ez-Zor — spokesperson
6
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
7
Russia plans to send tourists into space in 2019-2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама