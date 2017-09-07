Smart Energy: Balancing Demand with Capacity. New Projects

Key conclusions

Renewable energy is among the leading trends in industry development

“What is modern energy? What has occurred and what will occur in the technology complex that it can be justifiably viewed as a portion of smart energy? I would mention three large-scale global trends. <…> the trend number one is the most obvious – renewable energy. <…> Just 45 countries of the world established a system for support of renewable energy in 2006, while their number was already over 150 in 2016,” said Anatoliy Chubais, Chairman of the Executive Board, RUSNANO.

“Large-scale technology innovations of a cluster type are in place. <…> No payback has been available so far but 150 countries across the globe are dealing with them. Why? The baseline understanding is that the technological development rates of these clusters are such that they will definitely reach economically feasible parameters,” Anatoliy Chubais noted.

New methods of energy storage will lead to a revolution in the energy sector

“If we imagine for a second that we are able to store energy in commercial volumes, this would mean a complete overhaul,” Anatoliy Chubais said.

New technologies in power consumption appear

“A consumer has the opportunity to choose now. Accordingly, energy companies, in addition to electricity supply, have started working on optimization of power consumption together with the consumer and offer alternative methods to it, that is, they are developing solutions for isolated systems for it,” said Vyacheslav Solomin, Chief Executive Officer, EUROSIBENERGO PLC.

Renewable energy sources make it possible to save conventional energy resources

“We managed to achieve a reduction of consumed diesel fuel by 400 tonnes and this led to lowering diesel fuel costs by 8% for the generator. We achieved all that owing to the use of surplus energy from the wind-driven generator,” noted Kazuo Furukawa, Chairman, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Challenges

Rollout of new technologies in the energy sector increases risks of cyber-threats

“All of us are challenged by cyber-threats of our days. We understand that the rollout of remote automated control systems, various emerging new viruses and cyber-attacks are phenomena we should clearly analyze and have a understanding of ways to counter them,” said Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.

Any mistake may become critical because of a lengthy investment cycle

“The investment cycle in the energy sector is very long. <...> A mistake made in terms of the area for investments may be a very costly one,” noted Pavel Sorokin, Head, Analytical Center of the Energy Sector, Russian Energy Center of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

Lack of the wholesale power market on the Far East impedes development of the renewable energy sector in the Far Eastern Federal District

“The government made absolutely appropriate and professional steps from my point of view. An integral system for support of the renewable sector was established in Russia. <…> This took place in the European part of Russia and in Siberia. <...> The base appeared only owing to the wholesale market development system. <…> There have been no capacity supply agreements here, in the Far East. No market is present here and it cannot take place,” Anatoliy Chubais noted.

Solutions

Introducing new technologies to improve performance in the industry

“Many companies are digitizing all processes <…> They digitize even wells with introduction of sensors and metering systems, making it possible to significantly improve performance for producers, reduce energy efficiency of production, see the whole process from beginning to end and program it. The same is taking place in power transmission systems and in the conventional power industry,” Alexander Novak said.

“As far as consumers are concerned, we also see a rollout of digital technologies here and an implementation of new achievements in the IT industry, which enable material savings of energy resources and efficiency improvement,” Alexander Novak added.

Advanced training of industry personnel

“Companies are already thinking a lot about retraining and advance training. New educational standards are developed in higher educational establishments, etc.,” said Alexander Novak.

Comprehensive assessment of projects catering for risks and support options

“What is required to achieve the result? When a joint project is started, common goals should be identified along with support, maintenance, government support, and such common understanding should be the base for the selection of a partner accordingly determined by the criterion of accounts transparency. It should be a partner that can be trusted and work can be carried out with it on a long-term basis further on,” Kazuo Furukawa said.