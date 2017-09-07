Back to Main page
Contracts worth about $43.9 bln signed at Eastern Economic Forum

Business & Economy
September 07, 17:52 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Last year 216 agreements for $ 32bln were signed at the forum

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The volume of contracts that we signed on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) totals about 2.5 trillion rubles ($43.9 bln), Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev told reporters.

Read also

Eastern Economic Forum – Day One Summary

"On the margins of the forum, according to today's calculations, 217 agreements have been concluded for the amount of about 2.5 trillion rubles. Part of the agreements was concluded in behind the closed doors format, this information will be presented later," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on September 6-7, 2017 in Vladivostok (Russia’s Far East). This is one of the largest Russian international conferences.

This year the forum was aimed to discuss effectiveness of advanced development zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, infrastructural support and the Far Eastern Hectare program. Another major issue was cooperation with partners from the Asian Pacific Region.

Last year 216 agreements for 1.85 trillion rubles ($ 32bln) were signed at the EEF.

