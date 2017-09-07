The ‘Far Eastern Hectare’: Initial Experiences

Key conclusions

‘Far Eastern Hectare’ program proves successful

“We may talk of success judging by the results of the year. More than 100,000 applications have been made, more than 28,000 plots of land have been granted, and 8,000 are waiting for residents’ signing <…> What is very important is that collective applications account for one third of all requests,” said Valentin Timakov, Director General, Agency for the Development of Human Capital in the Far Eastern Federal District.

“In 2015, the number of land plots granted throughout the Primorsk Territory stood at 3,236 covering the total area of 768 hectares. I would like to say that the territory within the project has increased 7-fold, and the number of land plots now is 8,900,” said Andrey Pridankin, Deputy Head, The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr).

Recipients of the ‘Far Eastern Hectare’ provided with state support

“The first recipients of the ‘Far Eastern Hectare’ use loans at a subsidized rate. Thanks to state support measures the rate stands between 8.5% to 10.5% per annum,” said Georgiy Gorshkov, First Deputy President, Post Bank.

“Currently specialized credit products have been launched <…> As of today the system of providing support by regional authorities has been rebuilt <…> Currently we are preparing new IT-platforms for cooperation between all participants of the project together with the Agency for the Development of Human Capital,” said Sergei Kachaev, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East.

“We have created our own call-center despite the fact that there is a single toll-free telephone line. The same exists in the Khabarovsk Territory, though here we have set a slightly different task, to ensure a withdrawal of cathexis, to provide consultations, and try to collect all requests here instead of giving the phone number of the authorized body providing consultations,” said Yury Chayka First Deputy Chair of the Government of Khabarovsk Territory for Investment and Priority Projects.

The process for applying and receiving the ‘Far Eastern Hectare’ is improving

“Currently we don’t decline any applications. If it is impossible to obtain a certain tract of land, the resident will be offered to take another plot,” Valentin Timakov said.

“This year we have fundamentally changed the architecture of the system, which has made it possible for around 5,000 users to operate simultaneously <…> This year we will create personal areas for multi-functional centers <…> We will ensure in-house communication for authorized bodies,” said Andrey Kulyanitsa, Director for Strategic Development, PARMA Technologies Group.

Challenges

The Far East's territory has been poorly mapped

“The lack of funding for the map coverage of the Far Eastern region is disastrous, which is why many problems persist and provide negative feedback <…> We have whole substituent entities of the Federation without any borders outlined <…> 54% of land tracts in the cadastral register with a cadastral number have no local borders marked,” Andrey Pridankin said.

Defense Ministry makes a number of land tracts inaccessible

“My hope is to finally take an inventory of the Defense Ministry’s lands. I used to think that probably our local authorities are not rushing to do it, though the local authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory have repeatedly written both to the Defense Ministry and to colleagues and upper authorities asking for an inventory to make the Defense Ministry’s lands a normal border, since now a lot of land tracts are closed due to absolutely made-up reasons,” said Dmitriy Stepanchenko, Recipient of the Far East Hectare.

Solutions

Informing recipients of ‘Far Eastern Hectare’ on city planning

“Theoretically, before concluding an agreement on uncompensated use of the tract I would provide a resident with a city development plan outlining the zone where the ‘Far Eastern Hectare’ has been chosen,” Dmitriy Stepanchenko said.

Cartographic exploration of region’s territory

“Comprehensive cadastral operations, co-financing of the federal and regional budget are needed for this, and first four Far Eastern entities have already traveled this path. Plus, the delivery of cartographical works on the territories that I call ‘highly demanded’,” Andrey Pridankin said.